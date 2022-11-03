Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament are now free on the Epic Games Store

It's Thursday, and that means another Epic Games Store freebie has dropped. Replacing the Warhammer Mechanicus and Saturnalia giveaways, this week, PC gamers have Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament to claim for free.

Rising Storm 2 is for first-person multiplayer shooter fans, offering 64-player action set in over 20 maps. Coming from the Red Orchestra makers, the game offers tactical gameplay with six different armies, over 50 weapons, helicopters, and more.

Here's how the developers Antimatter Games and Tripwire describe the experience:

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is the next in the series that has twice been PC Gamer’s ‘Multiplayer Game of the Year’, bringing the franchise into the era of automatic rifles, man-portable grenade launchers and more modern weapons systems.

Up next is Filament, a single-player puzzle game that has you investigating a missing crew on a research vessel. The puzzle elements make use of cables, which you wrap around nodes to complete tasks. There is also a hints system for figuring out tricky puzzles if you're stuck.

Developer Beard Envy says this about its puzzle game:

Board The Alabaster, one of The Filament Corporation’s flagship research vessels, and try to wrestle control back from a mysterious complication which left the ship locked down and the crew missing. With only the help of Juniper, the ships stricken pilot, face fiendishly difficult puzzles that will push you to the limit in a bid to uncover what happened to the crew and why they disappeared.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament giveaways on the Epic Games Store are now active for PC gamers to claim until next Thursday, November 10.