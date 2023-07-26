Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 available for pre-order starting at $1,799

Samsung announced its flagship Galaxy Z Fold5 today at its Galaxy Unpacked event. It’s the company’s most premium foldable device with prices starting at $1,799.99 for the 256 GB model. If you’re willing to pay more, you can get the phone in 512 GB and 1 TB configurations.
As a foldable, your first reaction may be that it seems easily breakable but according to the Korean company, the Galaxy Z Fold5 has been designed carefully to be durable.
The screen has a shock dispersion layer, there’s IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the Flex Window and back cover, and an enhanced Flex Hinge that features a dual rail structure to diffuse external impacts.
The full specifications for the device are below:
-
Display:
-
Main Screen:
- 7.6-inch QXGA+*
- Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18), 374ppi
- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)
-
Cover Screen:
- 6.2-inch HD+
- Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), 402ppi
- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz)
- Main Screen:
-
Dimensions and Weight:
- Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm
- Unfolded: 129.9x 154.9 x 6.1mm
- Weight: 253g
-
Cover Camera:
- 10MP Selfie Camera
- F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚
-
Under Display Camera:
- 4MP Under Display Camera
- F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚
-
Camera:
-
Rear Triple Camera:
- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera
- F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚
- 50MP Wide-angle Camera
- Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚
- 10MP Telephoto Camera
- PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom
- Rear Triple Camera:
- AP: Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
-
Memory:
- 12GB Memory with 1TB internal storage
- 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage
- 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage
- Battery: 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery
-
Charging:
- Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable
- Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
- Wireless PowerShare
- Water Resistance: IPX8
-
OS:
- Android 13
- One UI 5.1.1
- Network & Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® v5.3
- Sensors: Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
- Security: Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault
- SIM Card: Up to two Nano SIM and one eSIM
- Colours: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, [Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue
If you decide to pre-order the phone today, general availability starts August 11 so you should expect to receive it on or around that date. If you’re lucky, you could get it a few days early, though, Samsung hasn’t said this.
If you want to accessorize your phone further, the Galaxy Z Fold5 can be equipped with a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap.
