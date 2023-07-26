Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 available for pre-order starting at $1,799

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung announced its flagship Galaxy Z Fold5 today at its Galaxy Unpacked event. It’s the company’s most premium foldable device with prices starting at $1,799.99 for the 256 GB model. If you’re willing to pay more, you can get the phone in 512 GB and 1 TB configurations.

As a foldable, your first reaction may be that it seems easily breakable but according to the Korean company, the Galaxy Z Fold5 has been designed carefully to be durable.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

The screen has a shock dispersion layer, there’s IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the Flex Window and back cover, and an enhanced Flex Hinge that features a dual rail structure to diffuse external impacts.

The full specifications for the device are below:

  • Display:
    • Main Screen:
      • 7.6-inch QXGA+*
      • Dynamic AMOLED 2X
      • Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18), 374ppi
      • 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)
    • Cover Screen:
      • 6.2-inch HD+
      • Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
      • (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), 402ppi
      • 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz)
  • Dimensions and Weight:
    • Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm
    • Unfolded: 129.9x 154.9 x 6.1mm
    • Weight: 253g
  • Cover Camera:
    • 10MP Selfie Camera
    • F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚
  • Under Display Camera:
    • 4MP Under Display Camera
    • F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚
  • Camera:
    • Rear Triple Camera:
      • 12MP Ultra Wide Camera
      • F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚
      • 50MP Wide-angle Camera
      • Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚
      • 10MP Telephoto Camera
      • PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom
  • AP: Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
  • Memory:
    • 12GB Memory with 1TB internal storage
    • 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage
    • 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage
  • Battery: 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery
  • Charging:
    • Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable
    • Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
    • Wireless PowerShare
  • Water Resistance: IPX8
  • OS:
    • Android 13
    • One UI 5.1.1
  • Network & Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® v5.3
  • Sensors: Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
  • Security: Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault
  • SIM Card: Up to two Nano SIM and one eSIM
  • Colours: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, [Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue

If you decide to pre-order the phone today, general availability starts August 11 so you should expect to receive it on or around that date. If you’re lucky, you could get it a few days early, though, Samsung hasn’t said this.

If you want to accessorize your phone further, the Galaxy Z Fold5 can be equipped with a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap.

