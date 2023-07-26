Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 available for pre-order starting at $1,799

Samsung announced its flagship Galaxy Z Fold5 today at its Galaxy Unpacked event. It’s the company’s most premium foldable device with prices starting at $1,799.99 for the 256 GB model. If you’re willing to pay more, you can get the phone in 512 GB and 1 TB configurations.

As a foldable, your first reaction may be that it seems easily breakable but according to the Korean company, the Galaxy Z Fold5 has been designed carefully to be durable.

The screen has a shock dispersion layer, there’s IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the Flex Window and back cover, and an enhanced Flex Hinge that features a dual rail structure to diffuse external impacts.

The full specifications for the device are below:

Display : Main Screen : 7.6-inch QXGA+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18), 374ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Cover Screen : 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), 402ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz)

: Dimensions and Weight : Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm Unfolded: 129.9x 154.9 x 6.1mm Weight: 253g

: Cover Camera : 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚

: Under Display Camera : 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚

: Camera : Rear Triple Camera : 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom

: AP : Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

: Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory : 12GB Memory with 1TB internal storage 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage

: Battery : 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery

: 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery Charging : Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare

: Water Resistance : IPX8

: IPX8 OS : Android 13 One UI 5.1.1

: Network & Connectivity : 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® v5.3

: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® v5.3 Sensors : Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor

: Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security : Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault

: Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card : Up to two Nano SIM and one eSIM

: Up to two Nano SIM and one eSIM Colours: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, [Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue

If you decide to pre-order the phone today, general availability starts August 11 so you should expect to receive it on or around that date. If you’re lucky, you could get it a few days early, though, Samsung hasn’t said this.

If you want to accessorize your phone further, the Galaxy Z Fold5 can be equipped with a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.