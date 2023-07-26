Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 announced; preorders start today at $999

Samsung today unveiled its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, at Galaxy Unpacked 2023. The new clamshell foldable features a new Flex Hinge and a larger cover display. However, most of its specs are unchanged from the previous model.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 boasts a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen, a significant upgrade from its predecessor's 1.9-inch screen. This display offers a standard 60Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 720 x 748, and a pixel density of 306 ppi. Also, its inner display remains unchanged from its predecessor, offering a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The larger cover screen, Flex Window, offers various customization options, including graphical clocks that match Galaxy Watch6 series watch faces. Users can also access new widgets, such as weather updates, music control, and global stock updates.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, similar to the Galaxy S23 lineup. The device has 8GB of RAM and offers 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage.

According to Samsung, The device's 3700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support can juice up to 50% in 30 minutes, and it also supports wireless charging and wireless power sharing. It runs on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 out of the box and promises five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades.

The clamshell foldable features two 12MP cameras alongside the new cover screen, enhanced with AI-powered and night photography improvements. It also comes with a FlexCam mode for hands-free selfies and videos, leveraging the cover screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at $999 for the base 256GB model, which is the same price as the previous model. Preorders for the Galaxy Z Flip5 begin today, with wider availability starting from August 11 on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Store, major carriers, and retailers worldwide.

