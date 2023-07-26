Here's when, where and how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 bi-annual launch event is just around the corner. The first one was held in February this year, an in-person event (since Covid) in San Francisco that witnessed the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and more.

It has been more than a decade since Samsung started hosting its special launch event. The first Galaxy Unpacked event was held in Las Vegas back in March 2010, where Samsung debuted the original Galaxy S.

The smartphone giant has shifted the venue to its home country this time and the July edition of Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be held in Seoul, South Korea on July 26. It's interesting to note that even though the company has its origins in South Korea, it's the first time Samsung is picking Seoul as the venue.

If you're wondering how to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 online, the official livestream of the event will be available on Samsung's official YouTube channel, and Samsung.com website. The launch event will start at the following times in various locations:

7:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

4:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)

12:00 PM British Summer Time (BST)

8:00 PM Korea Standard Time (KST)

4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

The tagline of the event is "Join the flip side" which Samsung has been teasing for a while now. The company is expected to unveil the next generation of its foldable phones, including Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 at the event which will offer support for the Irregular Heart Rate Notification (IHRN). The feature is designed to alert users about potential AFib (atrial fibrillation) activity and it will make its way to existing Galaxy Watch models in the future.

The company said it will put up Galaxy Experience Spaces after the announcement at the following locations:

City Dates Location Seoul July 28 - August 20 41-1, Seongsui-ro 7-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea Busan July 28 - August 20 5, Gwanganhaebyeon-ro 255beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan, Republic of Korea New York July 26 — August 20 50 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001, U.S. Berlin July 26 — August 22 Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Pl. 12, 10117 Berlin, Germany Paris July 26 — August 22 Westfield Les 4 Temps, 15 Parv. de la Défense, 92092 Puteaux, France Dubai July 26 — August 22 Dubai Mall, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates Bangkok July 26 — August 20 Central world, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

You can pre-reserve Samsung's upcoming foldables to get various perks or $50 store credit, depending on your region. Also, the company will host its online interactive shopping event called Samsung Live in India on July 27 at 12PM IST.

The new foldables will arrive at a time when the smartphone market is showing early signs of recovery after six consecutive quarters of decline. In recent news, Samsung added university ID support to its wallet app, announced its first 32Gbps GDDR7 memory, and unveiled the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor at $1,599.