1TB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is currently available at $800 discount

Samsung is currently offering $800 discount on the original MSRP of its 1TB Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphone so, buy it for yourself right away. The Galaxy Z Fold5 features a 6.2-inch cover display, suitable for one-handed scrolling and quick tasks while it allows you to delve into an expansive visual journey with the 7.6-inch interior screen, enhancing the on-the-go streaming experience for its users.

Gaming is elevated with the option to enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive viewing. The device is equipped with a powerful processor, ensuring smooth gameplay with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays.

Dual-App Viewing feature enables users to make the most of the extensive screen. They can drag and drop photos into a text message, compare products on two websites simultaneously, or stream videos while keeping an eye on their feed. The inclusion of S Pen capability adds precision and productivity to the device. Users can write directly on the large screen, seamlessly transitioning between tasks.

Flex Mode introduces a hands-free dimension to the device, allowing users to multitask effortlessly. Whether engaging in video calls while searching for information or taking notes during a virtual meeting, the Galaxy Z Fold5 facilitates seamless multitasking.

Furthermore, it emphasizes durability with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 external protection and IPX8 water resistance. The Galaxy Z Assurance Program provides additional peace of mind, offering a no-cost replacement for the screen protector or discounted screen repair for up to 2 years in case of accidents.

Designed with a sleek aesthetic, the device impresses with its foldable design and is available in five distinct colors, offering users a choice to match their style preferences.

Samsung Galaxy Z FOLD5 Smartphone (1TB, Unlocked): $1359.99 (Samsung US)

As a Samsung Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.