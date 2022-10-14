Samsung Wallet is expanding to 13 more countries this year, the Korean company has said. For those who don’t know, Samsung Wallet is a digital wallet that lets you store bank cards and other digital keys such as travel passes, driving licences, and student IDs. No specific dates have been given for the launch in the particular countries, so just be on the lookout.

Samsung’s digital wallet launched in June this year and is being used in several countries including China, France, Germany, the UK, the U.S., and a few other areas. With the expansion, Samsung Wallet will arrive this year in Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, and the UAE.

Commenting on the expansion, Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics, said:

“Samsung Wallet takes everyday convenience to the next level and we have worked closely with our trusted partners and developers to enrich our Wallet experience. We are focused on bringing the platform to as many markets as possible, as soon as possible, so more Samsung Galaxy users have the opportunity to reap the benefits of the digital wallet.”

One of the benefits of Samsung Wallet over competitor’s apps is that it’s protected by Samsung’s Knox security platform, which encrypts your data to give you more protection. Additionally, your sensitive Samsung Wallet data is stored in an isolated environment, making digital and physical hacking attempts more difficult.