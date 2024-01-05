Samsung Gaming Hub TVs will get officially licensed controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Samsung has been including its cloud-based Gaming Hub platform in many of its high-end smart televisions over the past few years. The Gaming Hub is also available on many of the company's PC Smart Monitors and Odyssey gaming monitors as well. Samsung has even promoted Gaming Hub TVs as a way to play high-end games like Starfield via Xbox Cloud Gaming without the need for a PC or game console. Gaming Hub also supports Amazon Luna and NVIDIA GeForce NOW services.

While you could use a large number of Bluetooth game controllers with Samsung's Gaming Hub products, the company is now taking the next step to turn it into a dedicated gaming platform. Today, as part of its pre-CES 2024 announcements, Samsung revealed it will allow third-party game accessory makers to create products that are officially licensed to work with Gaming Hub TVs and monitors.

Samsung's press release stated:

Starting this year, players will see the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” badge, which designates the product has been tested for compatibility, quality, performance, safety and security on Samsung devices. Accessories displaying this badge guarantee the best possible game streaming experience on Samsung Gaming Hub, regardless of the supported Samsung device players choose.

The first such product that's officially licensed for Samsung Gaming Hub monitors and TVs will come from well-known third-party controller maker PDP. The Replay Wireless Controller can not only let you play games on the Gaming Hub, but it can also serve as a remote control for the TV or monitor, letting you mute and control the audio, along with turning the power on and off on the TV or monitor.

There's also a dedicated Samsung Gaming Hub button in the top center, which lets users launch the Gaming Hub directly. The wireless controller will last for up to 40 hours on a single charge. It's available for pre-order now at Amazon for $49.99 and should ship later this month.

