Antstream and Blacknut join Samsung Gaming Hub that is now offering nearly 3,000 games

Today, Samsung announced that on select Samsung Smart TVs and Smart Monitors users will enjoy a collection of nearly 3,000 videogames. These games will be available on the Samsung Gaming Hub, which is a game-streaming discovery platform and playing resource that comes without further downloads or supplementary hardware.

In today’s announcement, Samsung introduced two new partners, Antstream Arcade and Blacknut, that will provide games rolling out now on Gaming Hub. These companies have joined the list of Samsung Gaming Hub partners, which includes Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and Utomik.

Mike Lucero, Head of Product Management for Gaming at Samsung Electronics, described the new partnership by stating:

“Samsung Gaming Hub offers players more ways to access the titles they love and discover new ones to play from our game streaming partners, no console required. With Antstream Arcade and Blacknut, we’ve made games even easier to jump into. Now all you need to do is pick up your Samsung TV remote to enjoy great games like ‘Pac-Man’ and ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’, or pair your Bluetooth controller to access thousands of world-class games across genres. With more games and more ways to play, there has never been a better time to play games on Samsung Gaming Hub.”

Antstream Arcade is the world’s largest cloud retro gaming service that provides players access to over 1,400 classic games and 500 mini-challenges. These include classic arcade games like “Galaga,” “Dig Dug” and “Double Dragon” which will be available on Samsung Gaming Hub.

Currently, Antstream Arcade is offering 12 months of access to its catalog of retro games for $12 to users, although the price depends on the region. As for the launch, it will run a Samsung global tournament on the classic platformer spin master, where a lucky winner can get a lifetime subscription to the platform and enter a lucky draw to bag one of three annual subscriptions. You can read more about the competition here.

The second company in the updated Gaming Hub partner lineup is Blacknut. It is also an online video game streaming service that offers instant access to hundreds of games. There are over 500 premium games, among other benefits, on the platform that users can access through a subscription.

By partnering with Samsung, Blacknut is offering new customers a 15-day free trial to try out any of the 500+ games and explore the catalog. Parents also have the choice to exercise greater control like maintaining separate pin-protected profiles for younger audiences to play games.

Lastly, Samsung wrote that it will introduce more games and products for its customers at the Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles next week. There, Antstream and Blacknut, alongside other Gaming Hub partners, will be featured at the Samsung Gaming Hub booth.