Samsung teams up with Xbox to launch free-to-play dedicated gaming zones in London and NYC

Gaming enthusiasts rejoice as Samsung has launched a new free-to-play "Gaming Zone" in London and New York City. The South Korean company has teamed up with Xbox to create the gaming areas at the Microsoft Experience Center in these two cities.

Samsung's executive Vice President of visual display business, Sangsook Han, said:

“It is a great pleasure to work with Microsoft to deliver the impressive experience of Samsung Gaming Hub to global gamers. Samsung Gaming Hub has been incorporated into Samsung Smart TVs and monitors demonstrating the evolution of the Samsung screen experience. Samsung will continue to advance this incredible service to attract global gamers by expanding its partnerships and innovative technology.”

The collaboration isn't a one-off event. Back in June 2022, Samsung became the first TV platform to include the Xbox App on smart TVs. With the Samsung Gaming Hub, users can stream over 100 games through the Xbox app - as long as they're subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass. With the dedicated gaming zones, Samsung is trying to create an even more immersive experience.

The game zone includes three dedicated gaming areas, each having its own perk along with a range of Samsung's gaming displays. First up is the Cloud Gaming Zone which features 55-inch Neo QLED Smart TVs for game streaming via the Samsung Gaming Hub. Visitors can instantly play Xbox games on the cloud, without having to worry about downloads and storage limits.

The second one is the Living Room Zone, which has got three 98-inch Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TVs in London and an 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV in New York. The final one is the Tournament Zone which features three 98-inch Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TVs in London and an 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV at the store entrance in New York.

Samsung Gaming Hub is available in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.S., and the U.K. and also supports cloud gaming experiences from Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Utomik, in addition to Xbox.