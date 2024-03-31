ULA to retry launch of classified satellite after delay - TWIRL #158

United Launch Alliance will reattempt to launch a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office this week after the mission was delayed last week. Both China and SpaceX have missions coming up this week too.

Monday, 1 April

Who : United Launch Alliance

: United Launch Alliance What : Delta IV Heavy

: Delta IV Heavy When : 5:25 - 9:36 p.m. UTC

: 5:25 - 9:36 p.m. UTC Where : Florida, US

: Florida, US Why: ULA will use its Delta IV Heavy to launch a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. This mission was delayed from last week and if you remember back, we said that there is speculation that it’s the Orion 12 signals intelligence satellite, but that’s not confirmed.

Tuesday, 2 April

Who : CNSA

: CNSA What : Long March 2C

: Long March 2C When : 10:55 p.m. UTC

: 10:55 p.m. UTC Where : Xichang, China

: Xichang, China Why: It is not known what payload China will be launching about the Long March 2C, however, it’s suspected that it could be a Yaogan satellite; these are used for military reconnaissance purposes.

Friday, 5 April

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9

: Falcon 9 When : 9:00 p.m. - 1:25 a.m. UTC

: 9:00 p.m. - 1:25 a.m. UTC Where : California, US

: California, US Why: SpaceX will use a Falcon 9 to launch 22 Starlink satellites to a low Earth orbit. This batch is known as Starlink Group 7-28, this identifier can be used to identify the satellites on satellite tracking apps like ISS Detector. These satellites will join the Starlink constellation and beam internet to customers on Earth.

Recap

The first launch we had last week was a Falcon 9 from SpaceX carrying Starlink satellites to orbit. The first stage of the rocket landed back on Earth successfully so that it can be reused.

The second launch of the week was similar to the first.

The third mission took off from China where a Long March 6A launched the Yunhai-3 02 satellite. The satellite will be used for observing the atmosphere and sea, helping to prevent disasters, and more.

On Saturday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 carrying the Eutelsat 36D from Florida. The first stage of the rocket landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean ready for reuse.

That’s all for this week, be sure to check in next week.