Surface Laptop Studio 2 specs leak: 13th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 4060

Microsoft is preparing to unveil a successor to its Surface Laptop Studio powerhouse unveiled in October 2021. The second generation is reportedly on track to arrive later this Spring, and a benchmark in the recently launched Geekbench 6 is already spoiling the surprise with alleged specs.

Like most Surface laptops, the Surface Laptop Studio "2," codenamed "Ersa," will be available in multiple configurations to fit different needs and wallets. The one spotted on Geekbench features the Intel Core i7-13800H processor and Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card. Besides, it should also be the first Surface with an optional 64GB of memory.

Here is how the tested configuration compares to the current model with the Intel Core i7-11370H:

Windows Central claims the upcoming Surface Laptop Studio successor will only focus on upgrading the specs, leaving the externals, design, and most features without notable changes. Also, it is unlikely that Microsoft will launch a variant with a larger display, meaning the laptop will retain its 14.4-inch screen with rounded corners, quirky hinge, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The base Surface Laptop Studio configuration with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5, integrated graphics, 256GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM is available on Amazon for $1,399 (-15%).

Source: Geekbench (via @gus33000 on Twitter | Windows Central)

