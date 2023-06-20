Spotify's desktop app gets new sections to show what's playing and what's in your library

Spotify may have hit some recent turbulence in terms of its business. but the streaming music provider is still very popular. Today, it revealed a revamp of its desktop app experience, which is designed to give users some more info on what's playing, and what they could be playing next.

In a blog post, Spotify says the changes are due in part to better align the desktop experience with its mobile apps. While the central hub on the desktop is sticking around, there are new sections on either side of the app.

On the left-hand side of the Spotify desktop app, users will now find the My Library feature. This will let users quickly check out their saved music collections, along with their favorite podcasts.

The blog added:

On the right-hand side of the app, you’ll find the Now Playing view, which displays the current song or podcast you’re listening to. You can even find more information about the song and artist here, as well as information on tour dates and merch—making it easier to connect with your favorite artists and discover more about them. For select podcasts, you can even follow transcripts as you listen.

The blog adds that Spotify has moved the Friend Activity feed on the desktop to the "friend" icon that's next to the user's profile picture in the top right corner of the app.

Spotify recently announced it now has over 500 million active users worldwide, Even with that growth, the company is still dealing with financial bumps. Earlier this year, it laid off 6 percent of its total workforce, followed a few months later by another 200 more employees. The company is expected to launch a new and more expensive plan later in 2023, which will finally add support for lossless audio to its streaming customers.