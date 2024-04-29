Copilot for Microsoft 365 adds 16 additional languages with more to be added in the future

In November 2023, Microsoft officially launched Copilot for Microsoft 365. The generative AI chatbot assistant was first made available for enterprise customers and then expanded to all businesses of any size in early 2024.

When it first launched in November, the service included support for the following languages:

English (US, GB, AU, CA, IN)​​

Spanish (ES, MX)​​

Japanese​​

French (FR, CA)​​

German​​

Portuguese (BR)​​

Italian​​

Chinese (Simplified)​​

Today, Microsoft announced in a blog post that 16 additional languages are now supported by Copilot for Microsoft 365. They include:

Arabic

Czech

Danish

Dutch

Finnish

Hebrew

Hungarian

Korean

Norwegian (Bokmal)

Polish

Portuguese (Portugal)

Russian

Swedish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

In addition, Microsoft says that the Chinese (Traditional) language, which is already available as part of the free versions of Copilot, is in the works for Copilot for Microsoft 365. The blog post indicated that the support will be added once the development team deals with a few remaining issues.

The blog post added:

We are always improving. Today, Copilot for Microsoft 365 may not yet understand every colloquial expression or linguistic convention in a given language. We are continually refining Copilot’s language capabilities and encourage users to provide us with actionable feedback. We are also continuing to expand the list of supported languages, and will share more in coming months.

The service, which adds generative AI features to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, is priced at $30 a month per user, paid on an annual basis for business users.

In February, Microsoft added direct support for Copilot for Microsoft 365 on Windows 11 desktops. On May 1, the company is scheduled to add Copilot for Microsoft 365 support for higher education customers. A private preview program for Copilot with commercial data protection will be available for schools with students younger than 18 years old sometime later in the spring of 2024.