Microsoft teams up with IGN for a new ID@Xbox Digital Showcase streaming event on April 29

Microsoft is gearing up for a very busy next few weeks for its gaming division. Ahead of the release of its first-party Xbox-PC game Senua's Saga: Hellblade II on May 21 and its planned Xbox Game Showcase in early June, the company announced today that it will partner with media outlet IGN to launch its latest ID@Xbox Digital Showcase streaming event,

According to Xbox Wire, the latest edition of the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase will start at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time). The event will be shown on IGN's YouTube and Twitch channels, its official website, its social networking accounts, and its apps for mobile devices and smart TVs. In addition, there will be an American Sign Language (ASL) version streamed on YouTube as well.

So what will be shown during the streaming event? Microsoft says we can expect lots of news and gameplay for a number of games coming to both Xbox consoles and the PC. It added:

On top of epic trailers, fresh gameplay, and new reveals, the show will feature new details on upcoming games like Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records Bloom & Rage, and many others.

We don't expect to see any major Microsoft first-party games revealed during the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase. Many of the games shown during the event will likely also be released for other platforms, including the PlayStation and Switch consoles.

Microsoft has already announced it will hold its big Xbox Game showcase event sometime in early June 2024. It will likely have the company's biggest first-party game reveals, along with release dates for previously announced titles and new gameplay footage. It will also likely have some third-party game reveals as well. Stay tuned as we will be reporting on all the major gaming news from Microsoft and elsewhere in the coming weeks.