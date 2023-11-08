Starfield beta update is live on Steam with NVIDIA DLSS and support for eating in-game food

As promised last week, Bethesda Softworks has released a new update for its sci-fi RPG Starfield for its Steam PC players. The 1.8.83 beta update adds support for NVIDIA's DLSS graphics technology. It also includes a new gameplay feature that allows player characters to eat in-game food and drink in-game drinks.

If you are a Starfield player on Steam here's how to get the beta update:

Open your steam Library and navigate to Starfield

Right click on "Starfield" and select "Properties"

In the new properties pop-up window, select "Betas"

In the beta drop down to opt into, select "[beta]"

Wait for app to download new build and launch

Bethesda notes that your last Starfield save game will work in the beta update but new saves created in the beta build will not work in the non-beta version until the final update goes live. That's expected for PC and Xbox players later in November.

Here is the full changelog:

UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS NVIDIA DLSS SUPPORT This update introduces Nvidia DLSS support for our PC players. Compatible Nvidia graphic cards can now use DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame generation. Please note: While DLSS Frame Generation is active, VSync needs to be toggled OFF to see the benefit. We are working to automatically adjust this setting in a future update. LET THEM EAT! By popular request, we have added the ability to ingest food and drink items upon finding them in the environment. You can enjoy those Chunks immediately or save them for later. The choice is yours. FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY Addressed a number of memory related issues and leaks.

[PC Only] Add some GPU performance optimizations, which will be more impactful on higher end cards.

[PC Only] Improved renderer threading model, improving CPU usage most notably on higher end systems.

Various stability and performance improvements. GAMEPLAY Added the ability to eat the food placed in the world

Adjusted stealth to be a bit more forgiving.

Fixed an issue where Andreja’s head would stay permanently cloaked.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from firing their weapons.

Fixed issues where some NPC could be seen not wearing clothes.

Fixed an issue where already in-progress skill challenges could stop progressing after reaching the Unity and starting a new game.

Fixed an issue that could temporarily prevent opening the inventory or saving after entering the Unity.

PC: Fixed an issue where mouse movement could be choppy.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the home ship to be lost.

Fixed an issue where the ship services technician might be missing. GRAPHICS Addressed an issue with how ambient occlusion appeared in ultrawide resolutions.

Optimized initial shader compilation that occurs on start-up.

Added the ability to adjust Brightness and Contrast in the Display Settings menu.

Added the ability to adjust HDR Brightness provided that the system supports it. (Xbox & Windows 11 only).

Addressed a number of materials that could sometimes present an unintended pattern under certain conditions.

Fixed various visual issues related to the new FOV slider options.

Improved the appearance of the eyes on crowd characters.

Addressed a number of minor visual issues related to lighting, shadows, terrain, and vegetation. QUESTS All That Money Can Buy: Fixed a rare issue where players couldn’t sit during the negotiation with Musgrove.

Blast Zone: Fixed an issue where the hard rocks that need to be cleared out by players will not appear on Ngodup Tate’s land.

Echoes of the Past: Fixed an issue where the Grylloba Queen could sometimes not be reachable during the objective “Secure the Shuttle Bay”.

Eye of the Storm: Fixed an issue where players' quest progression could potentially be blocked due to a missing docking prompt.

Grunt Work: Addressed an issue where progress could appear blocked if “Supra et Ultra” was completed while returning to the Lodge during “High Price to Pay”.

No Sudden Moves: Fixed an issue the that could prevent the entrance door to the Scow ship from being opened again.

Operation Starseed: Fixed an issue where the key that is needed to exit the facility could sometimes not be present.

Sabotage: Fixed an issue where David Barron could potentially not be found by players.

Short Sighted: Fixed an issue where players could rarely become control-locked while speaking with Vladimir.

The Heart of Mars: Fixed an issue where players might not be able to mine the “The Heart of Mars”.

Bethesda has also confirmed that support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 graphics tech will be added in a future update for Starfield.