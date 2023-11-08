You can now uninstall MSTSC and more default Windows 11 apps on build 23585

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 Dev channel Insiders. The new build, 23585, brings the ability to uninstall a few default apps. There are multiple fixes related to File Explorer as well. Alongside these, Snipping Tool has received an update as well with support for HDR (high dynamic range).

The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements [General] The Camera app, Cortana, Photos app, and People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client can be uninstalled. Fixes [General] Fixed a few issues leading to explorer.exe crashes. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue causing the context menu to draw off screen when invoked using touch or pen on the side of your desktop. [Taskbar] Fixed the issue causing the purple Chat button to show up again on the taskbar after updating to Build 23580. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11. Known issues [Copilot in Windows*] When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time. Snipping Tool Update We are rolling out Snipping Tool (version 11.2310.49.0) to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels improving HDR display support. Screenshots and screen recording on displays with HDR enabled should be able to better display colors. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Snipping Tool.

You can find the official blog post on this page on Microsoft's official website.