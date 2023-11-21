Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 pushed back to later in 2024

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive announced today that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been delayed and will launch sometime in the second half of 2024.

Previously, Space Marine 2 was targeting a release before the end of 2023. However, in a statement, Focus Entertainment said it decided to delay the game further to give the development team more time to polish and finalize the experience.

The game is now poised to ship in the second half of 2024, to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience. Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise.

Despite the long delay, the developer did provide some good news: fans can expect the official release date announcement for Space Marine 2 in early December, possibly during The Game Awards on December 7. On that day, Owlcat Games also plans to launch Rogue Trader for PC, Xbox, PS5 and Mac.

Rogue Trader will offer an open-ended experience with meaningful player choices that can impact how the story unfolds. Players will recruit various unique companions to their crew, including a Space Marine from the Space Wolves chapter.

Space Marine 2 will continue the story of Space Marine hero Captain Titus as he battles to stem the tide of the Tyranid invasion. In previews earlier this year, Focus showed off the game's combo-driven melee combat and large-scale battles. The game is planned as a third-person action experience for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

In case you missed it, Games Workshop held its annual Warhammer Skulls event in May and announced several new Warhammer 40,000 titles. The Warhammer 40k universe and CRPG fans can look forward to new adventures this coming December.