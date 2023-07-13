Stronghold: Definitive Edition is a remake of the "castle sim" game coming on Nov. 7

In 2001, developer Firefly Studios released Stronghold. At the time, the PC game, set in Europe during the Middle Ages, was a unique mix of a "castle sim" management game combined with real-time strategy battles of armies.

The series has seen a number of sequels released over the past two decades, as well as spin-off titles, including the most recent game, Stronghold: Warlords, which was launched in 2021.

Today, Firefly announced that it would go back to the game that started the franchise with a full remake. Stronghold: Definitive Edition will be released by publisher Devolver Digital and launched for the PC on November 7 via Steam.

Here is what fans of the original game can expect from the remake:

Building on its 20 year legacy, Stronghold: Definitive Edition features two classic campaigns told across 26 missions, alongside fresh single player content in the form of a new narrative campaign designed by Firefly Studios founders Simon Bradbury and Eric Ouellette.



Exclusive to the definitive edition, this new 14 mission campaign sees players march across the devastated English hinterland in search of Sir Longarm's captured kin, before venturing beyond the story in a challenging new historical 'Castle Trail' of 10 unique scenarios.



With remade artwork, a higher fidelity soundtrack, full Steam multiplayer support, Steam Workshop, modernised gameplay and more, Stronghold: Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience the game that started it all. Your kingdom awaits!

This is not the only new game in the Stronghold series that Firefly Studios is working on. The developer has also been creating a second game in the franchise that will use Epic's Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics. Unfortunately, that's all we know about the game so far, but Firefly has said it will be showing off "Stronghold: Unreal" sometime in the very near future.