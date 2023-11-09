NVIDIA GeForce Now adds 16 more games to its cloud streaming library this week

The NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming PC service is having a pretty quiet week. There are no blockbuster games being added to its library, but there are a few notable new titles that will be available to stream.

Capcom's PC remaster of Onimusha: Warlords is among the 16 games being added this week to GeForce Now. The hack-and-slash game was the first game in the Onimusha franchise when it was first launched in 2001. The game series recently launched its anime TV show adaptation on Netflix.

Dungeons 4, from developer Realmforge Studios, is also coming this week to GeForce Now. As with the previous games in this fantasy-themed series, you are set up as the lord of a dungeon, where you have to take care of its monsters, while also setting up traps for any good guys who try to invade your location.

Here's the full list of the new games that either are available to play now or will be playable by the end of this week on NVIDIA GeForce Now:

The Invincible (New release on Steam, Nov. 6)

Roboquest (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Stronghold: Definitive Edition (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Dungeons 4 (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 9)

Space Trash Scavenger (New release on Steam, Nov. 9)

Airport CEO (Steam)

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Farming Simulator 19 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

GoNNER (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

GoNNER2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Onimusha: Warlords (Steam)

Planet of Lana (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (Epic Games Store)

Trailmakers (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Epic Games Store)

Many more games are scheduled to be added to the service in November, including Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and more.