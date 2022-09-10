Surface Duo and Duo 2 receive September 2022 update

Microsoft has released a new set of firmware updates for its dual-screen Android smartphones. The first and second-gen Surface Duo can now download the September 2022 update with various security improvements. Unfortunately, there are no new features, device-specific improvements, or notable changes this time.

What is new in the September 2022 firmware update for the Surface Duo and Duo 2?

Here is what the changelog contains:

This update addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—September 2022.

The update for the original Surface Duo is available under version 2022.519.41, while owners of the Surface Duo 2 can download version 2022.521.8. Note that the September 2022 update is only available for the unlocked first-gen Surface Duo. Microsoft says AT&T devices will receive the latest release shortly, as the update is currently under testing and final validation.

According to the official release notes, no known issues or additional steps are required to apply the September 2022 firmware update for the Surface Duo and Duo 2.