Microsoft's Surface Duo smartphone duo get late March firmware update

Microsoft has released a late monthly firmware update for the original Surface Duo and its successor. Like the previous update, the March 2023 release brings no new features, changes, or visible improvements, and all users get this month are Android security patches.

What is new in March 2023 firmware update for Surface Duo?

Here are the official details and changelogs from Microsoft:

Surface Duo Surface Duo 2 Software Version 2022.825.15 2022.825.33 Update Info Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – March 2023. Extra Steps The update does not require additional steps before or after installation. Known Bugs No known bugs in these updates.

The first-gen Surface Duo was undoubtedly a rough device ruined by multiple software issues, but the company eventually fixed the situation using monthly firmware updates. Now you can snag the original Surface Duo for as low as $399 (128GB) or $499 (256GB), and these prices make the smartphone a compelling alternative to mainstream devices. Besides, you can experiment with replacing Android with Windows 11 or 10, thus giving the Surface Duo a new life.

