Microsoft Edge on Android gets improved video ad blocking

Microsoft Edge on Android is far from being a popular browser. According to the latest Statcounter report, Edge's market share is too small to appear on the charts, as Android customers do not want to move away from Chrome or Samsung Internet. Still, a new feature in Edge for Android might tempt users to ditch mainstream browsers in favor of Microsoft's solution.

As spotted by Leopeva64-2, Edge for Android has received a new experimental flag to improve how the browser blocks ads. With the new configuration, Edge for Android should block video ads better, such as YouTube prerolls. According to Leopeva64-2, the flag blocks video ads reasonably well, but your experience might be slightly different.

To test the updated ad blocker in Microsoft Edge on Android, download the browser from the Google Play Store and go to the edge://flags/#edge-block-video-ads page. Set the flag to Enabled and restart the browser. After that, try opening YouTube or any other website containing video ads.

Do you think the improved built-in ad blocker is enough to tempt Android customers to ditch Chrome or Samsung Internet? Share your thoughts in the comments.