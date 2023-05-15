Games with Gold: Hoa is now free to claim on Xbox

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have another bonus game to claim right now. The second wave of Games with Gold from the May lineup has just landed, and that means a copy of Hoa is available to claim.

The indie title is a 2021-released platformer with exploration-based puzzles and hand-drawn art. Plus, it comes touting a relaxing world filled with magical creatures to befriend. The Xbox One game also has backward compatibility support, meaning Xbox Series X|S owners can also play it natively on their consoles after claiming a copy from the promotion.

Head to the store link below using a Gold-activated Microsoft account to grab the latest offer:

Hoa - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Hoa is a beautiful puzzle-platforming game that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music, and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere. Experience the magic of nature and imagination as you play the main character, Hoa, on her journey through breathtaking environments back to where it all began.

For those that missed it, the initial Games with Gold wave of this month is still active too. The retro sci-fi racing experience Star Wars Episode I Racer is available to claim until May 31. Microsoft will be bringing the first June Games with Gold title to replace it on the same day.

As usual, Games with Gold Xbox One titles claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only playable while the account holder's Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is active.