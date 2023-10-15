UUP Media Creator gets new update with improvements for downloading Windows 11 Moment 4

UUP Media Creator, a set of third-party tools for scanning and fetching updates from the Microsoft Unified Update Platform (also known as UUP), received a small update to resolve issues with downloading files for the recently released Windows 11 Moment 4 update. Version 3.1.9.0 is now available for download from the project's GitHub repository.

Gustave Monce, the creator of UUP Media Creator, announced the update on its DuoWOA Announcements Telegram channel:

A new version of UUP Media Creator just got released to address important issues that prevented both downloading all files, and creating setup media for Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Moment 4) release. If you had errors when making media for this, please relaunch the uupdownload command, this will download some missing files, and won't redownload what you already have, and then relaunch the conversion command using the new version.

And here is the changelog published on GitHub:

Version 3.1.9.0 of UUP Media Creator updates UUPDownload with key bug fixes and enhancements: This version resolves critical issues regarding creating and downloading setup media for Windows 11 Moment 4 release.

UUP Media Creator consists of two utilities: UUPDownload and UUPMediaConverter. The first lets you scan, fetch, and download files for different platforms. The second will help you convert the received files into disk images for mounting or creating a bootable media using other utilities, such as the recently updated Rufus.

Unlike Microsoft's official Media Creation Tool, UUP Media Creator is not a Windows-exclusive app. You can also use it on Linux and macOS, albeit with a limited feature set. For example, there is no graphical user interface, and you cannot use UUPMediaConverter.

You can find more information about the UUP Media Creator project on its GitHub page. The latest release is available for download using this link. UUP Media Creator is open-source, so you are free to contribute.