Surface Book 3, 2, Laptop Studio, Laptop 4, 3, and Surface Pro 7+ get new firmware update

Microsoft is rolling out the September 2023 firmware update for even more devices, including the unsupported Surface Book 2 (it reached the end of support on May 30, 2023). The update fixes a security vulnerability and improves overall performance. It available for the following devices:

Surface Book 3

Surface Book 2 (no longer supported)

Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Laptop 4 (Intel)

Surface Laptop 3 (Intel)

Surface Pro 7+

What is new in the Surface September 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.

Below you can find the list of new drivers for each device.

Surface Book 3 and Laptop 3 (Intel):

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 16.102.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Surface Book 2:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 394.651.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Surface Laptop Studio and Laptop 4 (Intel):

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.65.245.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2235.2 Surface ME - Firmware Surface ME - Firmware Surface UEFI - Firmware



Surface Pro 7+:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Quectel Incorporated - Sensors - 1.0.1.15 Surface Mobile Broadband GPS - Sensors Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22 Dolby Device - Extension Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30201.210.0 DolbyAPO Software Device (HAS) - Software components Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30508.581.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components Intel – Software Component - 1.65.245.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2235.2 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 22.103.143.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Microsoft has also released the Surface September 2023 firmware update for other devices, such as the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Pro X.