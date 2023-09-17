Surface Book 3, 2, Laptop Studio, Laptop 4, 3, and Surface Pro 7+ get new firmware update

Microsoft is rolling out the September 2023 firmware update for even more devices, including the unsupported Surface Book 2 (it reached the end of support on May 30, 2023). The update fixes a security vulnerability and improves overall performance. It available for the following devices:
- Surface Book 3
- Surface Book 2 (no longer supported)
- Surface Laptop Studio
- Surface Laptop 4 (Intel)
- Surface Laptop 3 (Intel)
- Surface Pro 7+
What is new in the Surface September 2023 firmware update?
- This update addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.
Below you can find the list of new drivers for each device.
Surface Book 3 and Laptop 3 (Intel):
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 16.102.140.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface Book 2:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 394.651.768.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface Laptop Studio and Laptop 4 (Intel):
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.65.245.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0
|
Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
|Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2235.2
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface Pro 7+:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Quectel Incorporated - Sensors - 1.0.1.15
|Surface Mobile Broadband GPS - Sensors
|Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22
|Dolby Device - Extension
|Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30201.210.0
|DolbyAPO Software Device (HAS) - Software components
|Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30508.581.0
|Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components
|Intel – Software Component - 1.65.245.0
|Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices
|Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices
|Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2235.2
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 22.103.143.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|
|Supported Windows Versions
|
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|
Windows Update
|Additional Steps
|
Surface Laptop 3 (Intel):
If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection.
Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears, again (about 20 seconds).
|Known Issues
|No known issues in these updates
Microsoft has also released the Surface September 2023 firmware update for other devices, such as the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Pro X.
