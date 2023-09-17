Surface Book 3, 2, Laptop Studio, Laptop 4, 3, and Surface Pro 7+ get new firmware update

Microsoft is rolling out the September 2023 firmware update for even more devices, including the unsupported Surface Book 2 (it reached the end of support on May 30, 2023). The update fixes a security vulnerability and improves overall performance. It available for the following devices:

  • Surface Book 3
  • Surface Book 2 (no longer supported)
  • Surface Laptop Studio
  • Surface Laptop 4 (Intel)
  • Surface Laptop 3 (Intel)
  • Surface Pro 7+

What is new in the Surface September 2023 firmware update?

  • This update addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.

Below you can find the list of new drivers for each device.

Surface Book 3 and Laptop 3 (Intel):

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 16.102.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Surface Book 2:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 394.651.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Surface Laptop Studio and Laptop 4 (Intel):

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.65.245.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0

Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2235.2 Surface ME - Firmware
Surface ME - Firmware Surface UEFI - Firmware


Surface Pro 7+:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Quectel Incorporated - Sensors - 1.0.1.15 Surface Mobile Broadband GPS - Sensors
Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22 Dolby Device - Extension
Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30201.210.0 DolbyAPO Software Device (HAS) - Software components
Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30508.581.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components
Intel – Software Component - 1.65.245.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices
Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices
Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2235.2 Surface ME - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 22.103.143.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations
  • 13-inch and 15-inch Surface Book 2
  • 13-inch and 15-inch Surface Book 3
  • Surface Laptop Studio
  • 13-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 (Intel CPU)
  • 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 (Intel CPU)
  • Surface Pro 7+ and Pro 7+ LTE
Supported Windows Versions

Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update

Windows Update
Surface Support website:
Additional Steps

Surface Laptop 3 (Intel):

If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection.

Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears, again (about 20 seconds).
Known Issues No known issues in these updates

Microsoft has also released the Surface September 2023 firmware update for other devices, such as the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Pro X.

