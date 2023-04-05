Microsoft fixes audio issues on Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft has a new firmware update for those owning the third-generation Surface Laptop with Intel processors. All 13-inch variants of the Surface Laptop 3 can download the latest firmware to resolve audio issues occurring after updating Windows or drivers.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) April 2023 firmware update?

Resolves audio issues that may occur after Windows OS of driver update.

Improves device audio performance and stability.

Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - System - 1.00.2283.0 Detection Verification - System devices Intel(R) Corporation – System - 10.24.0.7927 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller - System devices Intel(R) Corporation – System - 10.24.0.7927 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.9249.2 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.16 Realtek Device Extension Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Software Component – 11.0.6000.92 Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 10.24.245.001 Realtek Device Extension Surface - System - 6.201.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Laptop with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H1 or newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 or newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears again (about 20 seconds). We are working to correct this issue with the next driver release. Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until July 30, 2024

It is worth reminding that you cannot uninstall or roll back Surface firmware updates. Therefore, always check lists of known bugs and back up important data before installing. Although Surface firmware updates seldom cause significant issues, It's better to be safe than sorry.