Microsoft fixes audio issues on Surface Laptop 3

Neowin · with 0 comments

A black and gold Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft has a new firmware update for those owning the third-generation Surface Laptop with Intel processors. All 13-inch variants of the Surface Laptop 3 can download the latest firmware to resolve audio issues occurring after updating Windows or drivers.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) April 2023 firmware update?

  • Resolves audio issues that may occur after Windows OS of driver update.
  • Improves device audio performance and stability.
  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel Corporation - System - 1.00.2283.0 Detection Verification - System devices

Intel(R) Corporation – System - 10.24.0.7927

Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller - System devices
Intel(R) Corporation – System - 10.24.0.7927 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.9249.2 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.16 Realtek Device Extension
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Software Component – 11.0.6000.92 Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 10.24.245.001 Realtek Device Extension
Surface - System - 6.201.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Laptop with Intel processors
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H1 or newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 or newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps

If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection

Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears again (about 20 seconds).

We are working to correct this issue with the next driver release.
Known Issues No known issues in this update
Device Supported Until July 30, 2024

It is worth reminding that you cannot uninstall or roll back Surface firmware updates. Therefore, always check lists of known bugs and back up important data before installing. Although Surface firmware updates seldom cause significant issues, It's better to be safe than sorry.

Report a problem with article
AMD Nvidia Windows 11 and AV1 logos together
Next Article

OBS now blocks rogue Windows DLL files, gets improved AV1 support on AMD and Nvidia
Microsoft teams for education
Previous Article

Microsoft "New" Teams for Education gets 2X faster performance, less CPU, RAM, disk use

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement