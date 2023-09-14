Surface Pro 9 5G gets new firmware with Windows Hello fixes and stability improvements

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with its accessories

Microsoft is rolling out the September 2023 firmware update for its latest Surface Pro 9 5G tablet. The release fixes Windows Hello issues, improves device stability, and more. Note that the update is not available for Intel-powered Surface Pro 9 models.

What is new in the Surface Pro 9 5G September 2023 firmware update?

  • Improves device stability.

  • Addresses Hello face recognition issue.

  • Enables support for new docking accessories.

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Driver Version Device Manager
1.0.3741.8500 Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver
Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver

1.0.3726.4700

 Qualcomm(R) Power Management PMIC Apps Device
Qualcomm(R) Power Management PMIC GLink Device
1.0.3741.8500 Qualcomm(R) System Manager SCM Device
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Secapp Device

Qualcomm Secure Processor Device
Qualcomm(R) Peripheral Image Loader Device
Qualcomm(R) Secure Processor Subsystem Device
Qualcomm(R) Subsystem Thermal Manager Driver
1.0.3726.4700 Qualcomm(R) USB Type-C Device
1.0.3741.8500 Qualcomm(R) Wlan Thermal Mitigation Device
Qualcomm(R) WCN685x Wi-Fi 6E Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) WiFiCx Network Adapter
Qualcomm(R) Audio DSP Subsystem Device
Qualcomm(R) Compute DSP Subsystem Device
5.65.139.0 Surface Firmware Update
6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update
10.95.137.0 Surface System Telemetry Driver
6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service
2.26.4.0 Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 5G with Microsoft SQ3
Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles.
Known Issues No known issues in the update.
Device Supported Until October 25, 2026

The 5G-enabled Surface Pro 9 is currently available with big discounts on the Microsoft Store. You can save up to $300 on four configurations with 8 or 16GB of RAM and 128-512GB SSD.

