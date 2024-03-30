Surface Pro 9 5G gets new firmware to fix blue screens of death

The March 2024 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 9 5G with the Microsoft SQ3 processor. It does not contain any new features, but it fixes bugs causing blue screens of death. Here are the details.
What is new in the March 2024 Surface Pro 9 5G firmware update?
-
Extends device security certificate authority.
-
Improves system performance and stability, and addresses system bugcheck.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Device Manager
|Driver Version
|Surface Serial Hub Driver - System devices
|9.166.8.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|18.7.235.0
|Qualcomm Secure Processor Device - System devices
|
1.0.3851.4800
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Power Engine Plug-in Device - System devices
|
1.0.3851.4800
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device - System devices
|
1.0.3851.4800
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Qcom Device - Extensions
|1.0.3875.7400
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager GPIO Device - System devices
|1.0.3820.3000
|Qualcomm(R) Audio RPC Daemon Device - System devices
|1.0.3875.7400
|Qualcomm(R) FastRPC Device - System devices
|1.0.3875.7400
|Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver - Human Interface Devices
|3.54.12.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extensions
|19.14.139.0
|Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) Audio DSP and Calibration Manager - System devices
|1.0.3902.9400
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Display adapters
|30.0.3902.9400
|Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver - Bluetooth
|1.0.3902.9400
|Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver - Bluetooth
|1.0.3902.9400
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 9 5G with the Microsoft SQ3 chip
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues
Microsoft will soon expand its lineup of ARM-powered Surface computers. The company announced a May 20 event where it plans to unveil new consumer versions of the Surface Laptop 6 and the Surface Pro 10. Both devices are expected to feature quite a lot of changes, such as an OLED display, a new design, and more.
