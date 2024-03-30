Surface Pro 9 5G gets new firmware to fix blue screens of death

The March 2024 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 9 5G with the Microsoft SQ3 processor. It does not contain any new features, but it fixes bugs causing blue screens of death. Here are the details.

What is new in the March 2024 Surface Pro 9 5G firmware update?

Extends device security certificate authority.

Improves system performance and stability, and addresses system bugcheck.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Device Manager Driver Version Surface Serial Hub Driver - System devices 9.166.8.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 18.7.235.0 Qualcomm Secure Processor Device - System devices 1.0.3851.4800 Qualcomm(R) System Manager Power Engine Plug-in Device - System devices 1.0.3851.4800 Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device - System devices 1.0.3851.4800 Qualcomm(R) System Manager Qcom Device - Extensions 1.0.3875.7400 Qualcomm(R) System Manager GPIO Device - System devices 1.0.3820.3000 Qualcomm(R) Audio RPC Daemon Device - System devices 1.0.3875.7400 Qualcomm(R) FastRPC Device - System devices 1.0.3875.7400 Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver - Human Interface Devices 3.54.12.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extensions 19.14.139.0 Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) Audio DSP and Calibration Manager - System devices 1.0.3902.9400 Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Display adapters 30.0.3902.9400 Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver - Bluetooth 1.0.3902.9400 Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver - Bluetooth 1.0.3902.9400

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 5G with the Microsoft SQ3 chip Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

Microsoft will soon expand its lineup of ARM-powered Surface computers. The company announced a May 20 event where it plans to unveil new consumer versions of the Surface Laptop 6 and the Surface Pro 10. Both devices are expected to feature quite a lot of changes, such as an OLED display, a new design, and more.