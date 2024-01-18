Surface Pro 9 gets video conference fixes and Windows Hello improvements in new firmware

Microsoft has rolled out the January 2024 firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors. The first release of 2024 is here to fix camera issues during video calls and improve Windows Hello facial recognition. You can now download the update via Windows Update or from the official Surface Support website for manual installation.

What is new in the Surface DEVICE MMMM YYYY firmware update?

Addresses Camera issue during conference calls.

Improves Hello facial recognition.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 5.65.139.0 Surface Firmware Update - Firmware Surface - System - 3.100.139.0 Surface Radio Monitor - System devices Intel - Extension - 63.22000.3.12449 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Extensions Surface - Extension - 63.22000.3.12449 Surface Camera Front - Extensions Surface - Extension - 63.22000.3.12449 Surface Camera Rear - Extensions Surface - Extension - 63.22000.3.12449 Surface IR Camera Front - Extensions Intel - Camera - 63.22000.3.12449 Intel(R) AVStream Camera - Cameras Intel Corporation - System - 63.22000.3.12449 Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices Intel Corporation - System - 63.22000.3.12449 Surface Camera Front - System devices Intel Corporation - System - 63.22000.3.12449 Surface Camera Rear - System devices Intel Corporation - System - 63.22000.3.12449 Surface IR Camera Front - System devices Intel Corporation - System - 63.22000.3.12449 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 732MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps. Known Issues The update does not contain known issues.

The Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors has a six-year lifecycle, like most Surface devices released after January 1, 2021. Microsoft plans to end Surface Pro 9 support on October 25, 2028.