Tesla now recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles due to its faulty rear view camera

Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the United States due to a problem with its rear view camera system. According to a recall notice filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), select Model S, X, and Y EVs equipped with Tesla's advanced driver assistance system, Full Self-Driving 4.0, are affected.

The recall impacts 199,575 Tesla vehicles built in 2023. Due to a software issue, these cars have experienced intermittent failures of the rear view camera screen, which can prevent the rear view image from being displayed. The inability to see what is behind the vehicle when backing up or maneuvering could increase the risk of collisions.

Tesla has stated that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this software glitch. The company has responded immediately by developing and rolling out an over-the-air software update to address the issue. This will allow the recall to be handled efficiently without the need for vehicles to visit service centers.

Owners of affected EVs will begin receiving recall notification letters from Tesla on March 22. They will then be able to install the free over-the-air update through Tesla's custom software to fix the rear camera display system.

The recall comes at a challenging time for Tesla, which reported disappointing guidance for vehicle production growth in 2024 and has cut prices in key markets to boost demand. Recently, it has also been said that Tesla is working on a new affordable model for Europe and Chinese markets.

Tesla has recently faced scrutiny over safety issues, including complaints about its Autopilot feature. The NHTSA has opened more than three dozen special investigations into Tesla crashes since 2016, with 20 deaths reported in crashes. In August 2023, the agency also investigated 280,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over complaints of sudden loss of steering control.