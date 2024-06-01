The iPhone 5s that you are carrying is an obsolete product according to Apple

Image via YouTube channel myoldtechchannel

Apple has made some changes to its vintage and obsolete products list and added three products. Notably, Apple has placed the iPhone 5s on its obsolete list, the sixth-generation iPod Touch, and the 2015 edition of the 21.5-inch iMac on its vintage list.

So, if you are still hanging around that iPhone 5s, then you have an obsolete product, and the time has come to switch over to a new iPhone, with a better design, processor, battery efficiency, and cameras. If you can wait for a few months, then you can get your hands on the shiny new iPhone 16 series, which is expected to launch in September.

When a product is put on the obsolete list, it means that Apple will no longer offer any hardware service for that product, such as battery replacement, etc. For the last two years, the iPhone 5s has been on the list of vintage products. Moreover, authorized service providers won't be able to order parts for any obsolete product. Apple considers a device obsolete once it stops distributing them for sale for more than seven years.

Apple launched the iPhone 5s in September 2013. The main USP of the product was the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, which was built inside the Home button. The device was powered by the A7 chip, which was the first Apple iPhone chip with a 64-bit architecture.

On the other hand, the iPod Touch (6th generation), which was launched in 2015, along with the 2015 edition of the 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display, are now placed in the vintage products list. Apple mentions a product as vintage when more than five years have passed since Apple stopped distributing it for sale.

Apple-authorized service providers can still offer repairs and order parts for vintage products for up to two more years. However, parts will be provided based on their availability. You can check out the updated obsolete and vintage products list here.