Toys For Bob confirms it is working on a new Microsoft Xbox game

Game developer Toys for Bob has now confirmed earlier reports that the team has signed a deal with Microsoft to make a new game for its Xbox publishing label.

In a post on its official X account, Toys for Bob revealed the new deal with Microsoft and added that the game itself is "still very early in development." However, it added the team is working hard to make "an experience we're so sooo inspired about!"

We're excited to announce that we'll be partnering with @Xbox to publish our next new game. We're still very early in development, so you might not hear from us for a bit - but know that we're working hard on an experience we're so sooo inspired about! Can't wait to share more 💜 pic.twitter.com/6EqrQbabpv — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) May 31, 2024

The X message did not indicate if the new game is an original IP or if Toys for Bob is making a game based on an established game or other media property that may be owned by Microsoft.

Toys for Bob was first formed in 1989 and was acquired by Activision in 2005, which was then bought by Microsoft in October 2023. However, in early January, as part of Microsoft's layoffs in its gaming divisions, there were rumored that Toys for Bob's physical offices in Novato, California were closing.

A few weeks later, Toys for Bob announced that Activision had allowed the team to become an independent game developer once again, and that it was considering working with Microsoft on a project. This week's announcement has now made that deal official.

While it may be a while before we learn the first details about the Toys for Bob project for Xbox, its still good to know that the team itself is still working on games after over 30 years.