The latest Samsung Unpacked event will reveal its latest Galaxy foldable phones July 26

Samsung has confirmed the time, date, and location for its latest Unpacked product reveal event, and it's a bit different than previous Unpacked reveals. This time, the company will be holding Unpacked for the first time in its native country.

Samsung's press release states that Unpacked will be held and live-streamed from Seoul, South Korea. The event will be held three weeks from today Wednesday, July 26. Because of its location, the live stream of the event will begin at 7 am Eastern time (4 am Pacific time). The live stream itself will be available on the company's website, and of course on its YouTube channel.

The press release states:

A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives. It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side.

That's almost certainly an indication that Unpacked will officially reveal the next foldable phones in the Samsung Galaxy family: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both of these phones are expected to be priced well over $1,000 in the US like the other Galaxy foldable have been.

Indeed, a recent report claims the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 5 could cost €1,299 in Europe. It's also possible we could get some other mobile hardware product reveals at the next Unpacked. That might include some new tablets and the next Galaxy Watch.

While the phones have yet to be announced, Samsung has already set up a site for people who want to reserve their next foldable phone ahead of time. Those folks will get a $50 credit toward a Samsung device when they preorder the phones.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.