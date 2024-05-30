The long awaited Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update finally gets a release date

In October 2023, Microsoft-owned Mojang announced the first details about the next free content update, version 1.21, for its popular sandbox game Minecraft. In April, Mojang confirmed the official name for the next update would be Tricky Trials,

Today, Mojang announced that Minecraft: Tricky Trials would finally be released on June 13 for both the Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. In a blog post, it went over the major features and additions that will be part of the update.

The biggest addition to the game with this update will be the Trial Chambers. These will be procedurally generated underground chambers where players will have to deal with a series of challenges that have been described as "tricky", hence the name for the update.

Another part of the update is the new mob creature, the Breeze. Mojang stated:

The breeze is a mob that not only boasts envious eyebrows, but also a powerful projectile attack that can send its foes flying. This mischievous mob loves to leap dizzying circles around players and is hard to pin down with arrows. If you want to best a breeze, you’ll have to be quick on your feet, and even quicker with your sword-slashing!

The update will add a second new mob, the Bogged, as part of the trial chambers. It's a skeleton-like creature that can poison unlucky players.

A new Minecraft block, the Vault, will be available with the update too. It will give players extra loot to collect if you have a trial key to open it. There will also be a new weapon, the mace, that can be used to attack enemies.

The blog post has all the details of what will be available in the Tricky Trials update including new in-game decorable blocks, paintings for your house, an automatic crafting feature, and more,