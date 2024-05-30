Windows 11 File Explorer finally gets fixes for broken drag-and-drop in the address bar

In late 2023, Windows 11 version 23H2 introduced some notable upgrades for File Explorer. It received a partial user interface rework with a modernized address bar and other elements that improved aesthetics and accessibility. Sadly, when redesigning the app, Microsoft seemingly forgot about one important feature: drag and drop in the address bar. Now, several months later the company is finally fixing this unfortunate omission.

They fixed it at last!

This week, Microsoft released the latest optional non-security update for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 (KB5037853). As part of the release, the company fixed the broken drag-and-drop on the address bar, finally allowing you to move folders and files to a folder or few above the current one (Microsoft calls that "breadcrumbs").

From the official release notes for KB5037853:

New! You can now use your mouse to drag files between breadcrumbs in the File Explorer address bar. A breadcrumb shows the path to your current file location in the address bar. For example, there are three breadcrumbs in the path This PC > Windows (C:) > Program Files.

KB5037853 contains a few other neat feature changes, such as a new "Linked Devices" page in the Settings app, a built-in QR code generator for links, sound settings backup, the ability to send an email to yourself from the share menu, and more.

Sadly, there are also some odd "improvements," such as a new "Account Manager," which hides the Sign-out button behind a Microsoft 365, OneDrive, and Xbox Game Pass ad.

This month's non-security updates are available for download in Settings > Windows Update. If you do not care about the latest feature updates, feel free to ignore it. Microsoft will ship all of them in the June 2024 Patch Tuesday update, which is due to be released on June 11, 2024.