The makers of the Arc web browser are teasing . . . something coming January 30

The New York City-based software start-up The Browser Company has received a lot of media attention for its first product, the Arc web browser. It first launched Arc for MacOS and iOS in 2023, after an extensive invite-only beta period. Earlier this month, the company finally started inviting a few people to test the long-awaited Windows version of Arc.

The Arc browser definitely does some different things with its user interface, including placing the URL address bar, tabs, and the search bar on the left side instead of at the top. It also supports organizing tabs into "spaces" in the browser and they can also be pinned on the sidebar.

While the Arc browser has its share of fans, it seems that The Browser Company has even more ambitious plans. This week, it announced on both its X (formerly Twitter) account and its YouTube account that it is working on something else.

What exactly is this new product? The company's YouTube video is extremely vague on what that reveal will actually show off. It does show its CEO and co-founder Josh Miller and other employees of The Browser Company talking about how, with the release of the Arc browser, "Act 1" is now over and it's time for the business to move onto "Act II".

There's some talk about how the company wants to offer "a new computer". Miller says that the way we use the internet is like we hunt and gather information on a web browser and that now we need some way for the internet to come to users this time.

So is this a software product? A hardware product? A combination of both? We don't really know. The only concrete info we have is that The Browser Company plans to make this "Act II" reveal on January 30, 2024. It definitely sounds like the company believes they have something major to show off, and we hope this hype is justified.