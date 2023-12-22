Insomniac Games says it is "saddened and angered" about the recent cyberattack and data leak

Earlier this week, 1.67 terabytes of data from Sony-owned Spider-Man 2 game developer Insomniac Games was leaked on the internet by the ransomware group Rhysida. The data included code and content from the developer's upcoming next game, Wolverine.

Today, Insomniac finally issued an official statement on the cyberattack and data leak on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The statement is posted below in full:

Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It's deeply appreciated. We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other. We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors. It also includes early development details about Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted. This experience has been extremely distressing for us. We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan...Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans. While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time. INSOMNIAC GAMES

Based on info from the data breach, Insomniac's Wolverine game is not expected to be released until sometime in 2026. The files also reportedly include documents on two more unnamed Marvel X-Men-based games that the developer might also create for Sony's PlayStation consoles.