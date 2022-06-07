The Microsoft 365 admin center now has a software updates page for Windows and Office

If you are an IT admin managing software updates for your organization, you'll find it interesting that Microsoft has released a new software updates page in the Microsoft 365 admin center. This dashboard is supposed to give you a high-level overview of the update status and health of your Windows and Office software in a unified view.

This feature was initially stated for release in April 2022 but has reached preview just now. The software updates dashboard will provide admins a lot of metrics including information about how many devices have installed the latest security updates for Microsoft 365 Apps, a breakdown of security vulnerabilities, the number of machines running unsupported versions of Windows, and details about PCs with Windows versions reaching end of servicing.

As of today, the software updates webpage only provides details regarding Microsoft 365 apps and Windows. However, we do know that Microsoft will be expanding it later this year to include on-premises Exchange Servers too. Exchange Server 2019 will get a similar experience early next year as well.

It is important to note that the software updates dashboard is currently in preview so expect some rough edges here and there. Microsoft has noted that the dashboard is fed by best-effort diagnostic data so counts could be off and there could be latency in updates too. However, if you'd still like to give it a go, check out the dedicated help pages here and here.