Microsoft introduces redesigned Dictation toolbar for Office apps

Microsoft recently started testing the revamped One Outlook app publicly. And now, the company has introduced a redesigned Dictation toolbar for several Office apps, enabling them to stay more focused on their content. It features updated visuals, a more responsive user interface, and a sleeker look.

Moreover, the new dictation toolbar is smaller and has found a new place in the ribbon — it's moved to the side of your screen instead of the center. However, if you don't like to see it on the side, you can go back to the previous state by moving it to the center.

As a part of its effort to further enhance the toolbar, Microsoft has also added responsive animations to provide visual feedback when it is detecting your voice. This will be useful when you find it hard to tell whether your voice is being heard.

The redesigned Dictation toolbar is currently available in the following Office apps:

Word for Windows, Mac, and the web

Outlook for Windows and Mac

OneNote for Windows and the web

It's also important to note that only Office Insiders can use the new toolbar right now. It is currently rolling out to Office Insiders running the following builds:

Windows Beta Channel Version 2206 (Build 15321.20000) or later

Mac Beta Channel Version 16.62 (Build 22052300) or later

Do you like the new Dictation toolbar if you're an Office Insider? Share your thoughts on it in the comments.

Source: Microsoft