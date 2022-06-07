Microsoft Whiteboard to get Bing online image search tool this month

Microsoft Whiteboard is a free digital canvas that helps people create and visualize ideas and share them with others. It is available across nearly all platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Teams. And this month, something new is coming to the Whiteboard to make it easier for the users to search for online images.

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, Microsoft is working on the ability to integrate Bing image search with Whiteboard for Surface devices, web, desktop, and Teams. This will allow users to search images online through Bing inside the aforementioned Whiteboard clients.

The ability to search images online through Bing is something that you can be turned off. As per the Roadmap page, “the service can be controlled by optional connected experiences policy”. So technically, there is an option to control which users have access to the functionality.

Microsoft is currently working on the feature and has promised to bring it to the public this month. However, as always, the Roadmap page has no mention of the exact date of its availability. It’s also worth noting that the software company could delay the Bing online image search tool to a later date if things don’t work out as expected.

If you’re using Whiteboard to create and visualize ideas, is the upcoming feature helpful to you? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Source: Microsoft 365 Roadmap