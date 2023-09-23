Microsoft and Turn 10 reveal plans for Forza Motorsport post-launch content

With the racing simulation reboot Forza Motorsport due to launch in just a few weeks, developer Turn 10 and publisher Microsoft are already revealing plans to add new content to the game after launch.

When the full game does officially launch on October 10, players can expect over 500 cars and over 20 tracks to drive, However, according to the official Forza Motorsport site, there's a lot more that will be added to the game after launch.

The site says that new tracks will be added, although they may not be a new track included with each monthly content update. However, the game will get a new version of the Yas Marina track in November, and another unnamed track is coming in December. Also, a new version of the Nordschleife track is coming sometime in the spring of 2024.

As far as new cars, they will indeed be available with each monthly update. The official Forza site says:

Forza Motorsport will introduce new cars in a variety of ways. Some will be released directly into the Showroom and can be acquired with in-game credits. Others are unlocked as rewards for completing the Featured Tour or Open Tour. There will also be a new Car Pass car introduced every week until Car Pass is complete.

If you purchase the Premium Edition or Deluxe Edition of the game, or the Premium Add-Ons Bundle, you will be able to get access to 30 new cars with one added to the game each week. The game will also have a number of special events and tours that will be added to the game on a weekly basis.

Forza Motorsport is due out on October 10 for the Standard Edition for the PC, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, and will also be included in Xbox Game Pass. If you preorder the Premium Edition, you can play five days earlier.