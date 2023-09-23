Surface Studio 2 gets September 2023 firmware update

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for one of its desktop computers. The September 2023 firmware update for the second-generation Surface Studio is now available with security vulnerability fixes and overall stability improvements.

Note: This update is not available for Surface Studio 2+ owners. This computer has different hardware and receives different firmware updates. Microsoft released the last Surface Studio 2+ firmware update in July 2023.

What is new in the Surface Studio 2 September 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.

Here is the list of new drivers included in the update:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 536.778.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 11.8.93.4323 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Intel - Software Component - 1.65.245.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2

Windows 11 version 21H2 How to get the update Windows Settings > Windows Update

Surface Support website Update Size 629MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues The update does not contain known issues.

Microsoft plans to support the second-generation Surface Studio for one more year. According to the official documentation, the Surface Studio 2 will reach its end of life on October 2, 2024.