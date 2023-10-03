The Samsung T9 portable SSD has arrived with nearly double the read speed of the T7 and more

Samsung is one of the most popular makers of both internal and external solid-state drives. Today, itannounced the long-awaited successor to its Samsung T7 portable SSD lineup. The new Samsung T9 delivers a big performance upgrade while keeping the small size and basic design of the earlier models.

Samsung's press release states:

The T9 offers maximum sequential read/write speeds of 2,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) on the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface. Approximately two times faster than the previous model T7, speeds of this level allow users to transfer a 4-gigabyte (GB) Full HD video in nearly two seconds.

The Samsung T9 is also designed to be rugged like the previous generation of portable SSDs. It can keep working even if it falls from a height of three meters or 10 feet. It has a rubber outer cover with reverse carbon patterns that give the SSD a fabric-like feel, according to Samsung.

It also has additional features to prevent overheating while transferring files. Samsung has developed the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology that keeps the drive from experiencing performance drops while also maintaining file transfers going at a consistently fast rate.

Buyers of the T9 will also be able to use Samsung's Magician software to keep track of the drive's health. Samsung says:

With the new 8.0 version released in September 2023, all Samsung software such as Data migration, PSSD software, Card authentication tool, will be integrated to Magician software and the OS support range will be expanded, for Windows, Mac and Android user convenience.

The Samsung T9 portable SSD is now available on Samsung's website. You can get the 1TB model for $139.99, the 2TB version for $239.99, and the 4TB model for $239.99. The 2TB model is also available at Amazon.

