Samsung launches the new T5 EVO portable external SSD with up to 8TB of storage

Samsung is a popular maker of solid-state drives. That includes small portable external SSD products likes the Samsung T7 Shield, and more recently the Samsung T9. Today, the company announced a new small external SSD. the T5 EVO, which is also the first by Samsung to offer up to 8TB of storage space.

The design of the T5 EVO definitely is different than Samsung's previous portable SSDs. Instead of a somewhat flatter look, the case of the T5 EVO looks more like a flash drive, and it's small enough so you can hold it in your hand.

It has a metal body and rubberized surface which allows it to have a degree of ruggedness. Samsung says it should work while falling from as far as two meters. There's also a titan gray ring placed on top that's perfect for people who want to hook it up to their belt, backpack, or luggage.

The performance of this SSD is a little on the low side, even for a portable model, with read and write speeds of up to 460 MB per second. By comparison, the Samsung T7 Shield has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB per second, and the more recent Samsung T9 has speeds of up to 2,000 MB a second.

However, those products don't have an 8TB model, which the new Samsung T5 EVO does have. That means you can store up to 2 million 3.5 MB photos, 1.8 million 4MB music files, or 3,500 2GB videos.

Samsung states:

The T5 EVO is compatible with a range of operating systems and host devices, such as macOS, Windows, smartphones/tablets, and gaming consoles. The T5 EVO also features Samsung Magician software, which provides a comprehensive set of drive management features, including real-time drive health check, genuine authentication check feature, performance benchmark and firmware updates.

The Samsung T5 EVO SDD is available for preorder at Amazon now, with shipments beginning on November 21. The 2TB model is priced at $189.99, the 4TB version is priced at $349.99, and the big 8TB model costs $649.99.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.