GPU Deals: Buying Nvidia's RTX 4060 finally makes sense over 3060 despite 8GB VRAM

Back in May, Nvidia announced for the first time its RTX 4060 series of GPUs comprising the 4060 Ti and the 4060. While the 4060 Ti 8GB variant was rightfully criticized by the media for being too expensive for what it offered, Nvidia managed to make the situation worse with the 16GB part that was $100 more than the $399 4060 Ti.

At $299 though, the non-Ti RTX 4060 definitely received far more favorable reviews, but it was still not deemed as a "great" buy as the community was clearly not pleased with it offering 4 gigs less than the RTX 3060's 12GB frame buffer. Nvidia also got smarter with its marketing as it decided to highlight the power efficiency aspect of the 40-series.

It looks like such reviews have hit Nvidia as the company has started dropping prices of the RTX 4060, and the current prices some of these are selling for, these are some of the best 1080p gaming graphics cards all things considered (buying links below).

Zotac Twin Edge RTX 4060

RTX 4060's main competitor is AMD's RX 7600 and it hasn't fared too well as the 7600 is also seeing price cuts across multiple models. The 7600 had already seen a last-moment price slash even before its reviews went live and now it is seeing further cuts. While the RTX 4060 is typically faster at ray tracing and in games like Fortnite, the RX 7600 is better at titles like Call of Duty and Starfield. The former is far more efficient.

