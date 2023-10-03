Microsoft announces new Gold Shadow Special Edition Xbox Controller

In September 2023, Microsoft released the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller for those who fancy a purple gamepad for their console, mobile device, or computer. Now we have another addition to the Special Edition controller series, this time with a blacked-out design and golden accent. Behold the Gold Shadow Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller.

Microsoft says the new gold variant pays tribute to Xbox One's fan-favorite Shadow series design with two-tone finishes:

From the shadows, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition is making its grand debut in the spotlight. A homage to Xbox One’s fan-favorite Shadow series designs, this controller sports a sophisticated gold-to-black metallic finish on the top case. Aside from the top case and D-Pad, the rest of the controller is draped in carbon black, allowing the gold elements to shine. This controller is a statement piece, perfectly suited to be your new favorite, and the crowning gem of any collection.

Apart from a fancy design, the Gold Shadow Special Edition Controller does not offer new features compared to the standard black and white gamepads. You get diamond-patterned grips, a hybrid D-pad, USB-C and 3.5mm ports, a dedicated share button, textured triggers, and removable AA batteries with up to 40 hours of work from one set. You can connect the controller to Windows 10/11, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS (Bluetooth or Xbox Wireless).

The Xbox Wireless Controller Gold Shadow Special Edition is now available for pre-order from the Microsoft Store in select Xbox markets worldwide. Like every other Special Edition variant, it is slightly more expensive than the standard configuration, so get ready to shell out $69.99 for this beautiful gamepad. Microsoft says the new edition will be available on October 17, 2023.

