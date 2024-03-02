Get the 1TB Samsung T9 portable SSD for close to its all time low price now

Solid-state drives have gone up in price recently, but there are still a few bargains that you can find if you look hard enough. Right now, you can get the 1TB model of the Samsung T9 portable SSD at a very close to its all-time low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the 1TB Samsung T9 portable SSD is priced at $109.99. That's only a few cents higher than its all-time low price of $109.31. It's also a $35 discount from its normal $144.99 MSRP.

The Samsung T9 SSD was created to be the successor to the earlier Samsung T7 model and is the perfect choice for people who need some storage space to keep files like videos, images, and documents. The T9 SSD offers up to 2,000 MB per second sequential read and write speeds, which is about two times faster than the previous T7 SSD.

The product includes support for Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard technology. That will allow the T9 SSD to perform well even if it is being used a lot to transfer and store files from your PC. The drive also has a rubber outer cover that helps protect it. The drive is designed to keep working even if it falls from a height of up to three meters or 10 feet.

The drive also supports Samsung's Magician software, which you can use on your PC to get firmware updates, along with more security encryption features. It can also keep track of the drive's overall health.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.