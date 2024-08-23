When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Steam now highlights game reviews from Steam Deck owners

Neowin · with 0 comments

Steam Deck placed in front of a purple and black gradiant background

Handheld gaming consoles are pretty powerful these days, but potential buyers still have to accept quite a lot of compromises for the ability to play their PC games on the go. And probably very few things can ruin your day more than discovering that the game you wanted to play on your new Steam Deck does not work or works poorly on your shiny new handheld.

To help customers with that, Valve announced yet another improvement to Steam's review section. Now, it is easier to locate reviews from users who play the game on the Steam Deck. Reviews published by such customers now have a special Steam Deck icon next to them.

The addition of the Steam Deck icon is one of the recent changes Valve has implemented in the review section. Recently, the company announced a major revamp that should help Steam users find actually useful reviews, not only memes, jokes, or ASCII images of certain human body parts. You can learn more about that update here.

If you plan to buy or already bought Valve's latest version of Steam Deck with an OLED display, you may be thinking about swapping the Steam Deck OS with Windows for better compatibility. If so, check out the official Windows drivers for the Steam Deck OLED that Valve recently released for those willing to tinker with the handheld. Some users want to do the opposite and replace Windows with Steam Deck OS, which is something you will soon be able to do.

Report a problem with article
chatgpy ai generated image
Previous Article

Save 96% on a 2024 Complete ChatGPT & Gemini AI Advanced E-Degree

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment