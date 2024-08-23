Steam now highlights game reviews from Steam Deck owners

Handheld gaming consoles are pretty powerful these days, but potential buyers still have to accept quite a lot of compromises for the ability to play their PC games on the go. And probably very few things can ruin your day more than discovering that the game you wanted to play on your new Steam Deck does not work or works poorly on your shiny new handheld.

To help customers with that, Valve announced yet another improvement to Steam's review section. Now, it is easier to locate reviews from users who play the game on the Steam Deck. Reviews published by such customers now have a special Steam Deck icon next to them.

Good morning! We’ve just shipped a new feature on Steam that shows when a customer review was written by someone who played primarily on Steam Deck. Keep an eye out for the Deck icon to see how these players reviewed the game, and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/RYVa9wVGYi — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 22, 2024

The addition of the Steam Deck icon is one of the recent changes Valve has implemented in the review section. Recently, the company announced a major revamp that should help Steam users find actually useful reviews, not only memes, jokes, or ASCII images of certain human body parts. You can learn more about that update here.

If you plan to buy or already bought Valve's latest version of Steam Deck with an OLED display, you may be thinking about swapping the Steam Deck OS with Windows for better compatibility. If so, check out the official Windows drivers for the Steam Deck OLED that Valve recently released for those willing to tinker with the handheld. Some users want to do the opposite and replace Windows with Steam Deck OS, which is something you will soon be able to do.