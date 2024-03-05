Facebook, Instagram, and Threads are coming back online after an extended outage [Update]

Update - 12 noon Eastern time - It looks like Instagram and Threads are slowly coming back online as well. We still don't have any info on what caused this extended outage period from Meta's services.

Update - 11:44 Eastern Time - It appears that Facebook accounts are coming back online as of this writing, but Instagram and Threads are still down for many users.

Original story - Meta's Facebook, Instagram, and Threads online social networking services are all dealing with extended and extensive outages as of this writing. The cause of these issues is not immediately clear as of now.

The DownDetector site shows the first reports of Facebook outages began just after 10 am Eastern time this morning. The same goes for outage reports at Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Threads.

We can confirm that we were logged out of out Facebook account, and that we cannot view Instagram, with the site stating, "Something went wrong There's an issue and the page could not be loaded.' Stay tuned as we will update this story as it progresses.

This outage at Meta comes just a couple of weeks after AT&T's cellular network in the US got hit with an outage that lasted for several hours. After the network got back up and running, the company offered a fairly vague explanation for what happened, but also gave customers a $5 credit towards a future bill.

Update - 11:20 am Eastern time - Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta, posted on his X account. He stated, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.

