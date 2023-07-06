Meta: You can't delete your Threads profile without deleting Instagram

Threads has taken the internet by storm with 10 million sign-ups within seven hours of launch. Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his overwhelming response, suggesting that the success of Threads has exceeded expectations. However, a condition attached to the new platform has raised eyebrows among users. Meta confirmed that deleting a Threads account will result in the termination of the linked Instagram account.

In a recently published Supplemental Privacy Policy support article, Meta detailed the reasoning behind this decision. According to the announcement, a Threads profile is integral to a user's Instagram account. As a result, while users can deactivate their Threads profile at any time, they can only delete it by deleting their associated Instagram account.

Threads will integrate with third-party services ("Third Party Services") via an interoperable protocol, which will allow Threads users to share content with, view and interact with content from, follow, and be followed by people outside of Threads who use such services ("Third Party Users"). This integration with Third Party Services is not available at launch but will be coming to Threads soon. You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.

Threads, which requires users to have an Instagram account for onboarding, launched on Wednesday and is available to users in over 100 countries. The app is a text-based service that will directly compete with the Elon Musk-owned Twitter.

If you've not had a chance to try it yet, the app carries a fair few features. One notable omission with Threads is the ability to search for content. You can do searches but it only brings up relevant accounts, it doesn't bring up any posts as the search feature does on Twitter.

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year, were recently in the news over rumors of getting serious about a cage fight.

